A shocking incident of a road accident has come to light from Rajasthan where an uncontrolled SUV ploughed into a religious procession. A video shared by news agency PTI shows a man driving an SUV ploughing the vehicle into a religious procession in Rajasthan's Nagaur. Several people were reportedly said to be injured in the incident. Rajasthan: Three Labourers Killed After Being Buried Under Heavy Rock at Granite Mine in Pali (Watch Video).

Uncontrolled SUV Ploughs Into Religious Procession in Rajasthan

VIDEO | An uncontrolled SUV ploughed into a religious procession in Rajasthan's #Nagaur earlier today. Several people injured in the incident. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/RXVjmd1lAA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2024

