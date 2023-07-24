In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a car allegedly caught fire in Noida. Pictures and videos of the car getting engulfed in flames have gone viral on social media. As per various reports, the incident took place on FNG Road in Sector 63 of Noida. After the incident came to light, police officials said that the vehicle owner had brought the car for service at the showroom located in Sector 63. The vehicle reportedly caught fire due to a technical problem after it was taken for a trial for service checking. Reportedly, the blaze erupted in a car of KIA near Bahalolpur outpost. Cops also said that the blaze has been completely extinguished. "There is no loss of life in the fire," officials said. Noida Shocker: Car Driver Breaks Open Society Gate by Ramming Four-Wheeler Through It in Sector 61, Police Begin Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Vehicle Catches Fire in Noida

आज दिनांक 23.07.2023 को समय 11:06 बजे गाड़ी में अग्निकांड की सूचना पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए फायर सर्विस यूनिट रवाना हुई, आग बहलोलपुर चौकी के पास KIA SELTOS गाड़ी संख्या UP37N2638 मे आग लगी थी जिसे पूर्ण रूप से बुझा दिया गया है। अग्निकांड में कोई जनहानि नहीं है। — GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICE (@cfonoida) July 23, 2023

Car Catches Fire in Noida

