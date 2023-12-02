A car reportedly caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today, December 2. As per news agency PTI, the blaze engulfed the car at a market in Bhopal. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties reported. A video of the "burning car" has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 44-second video clip shows the car being engulfed in flames. Satpura Bhawan Fire in Bhopal Doused Off, Short Circuit Suspected Cause; Madhya Pradesh Govt Assures High-Level Probe (Watch Video).

Car on Fire in Bhopal

VIDEO | Fire engulfs a car at a market in Bhopal; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/IVvrmyYSwB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2023

Car Catches Fire Near Shivraj Nagar

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A car caught fire near Shivraj Nagar. Fire service personnel reached the spot and doused it. pic.twitter.com/gZTUY6ug0E — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)