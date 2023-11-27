A college in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar hosted a fashion show where female students wore burqas and walked on a ramp. The event, which took place at Shri Ram College, was captured on a video that went viral on social media. However, the show drew flak from Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an Islamic Deobandi group, who condemned the college for organising such an event. They said the burqa is a dress covering the body, not a fashion item. They urged the college to avoid such events in the future. Uttar Pradesh: Currency Notes Fly Out of Cars as Convoy of Dozens of Vehicles Flout Traffic Rules, Noida Police Reacts After Video Goes Viral.

Catwalk in Hijab

