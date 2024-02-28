The Government of India (GOI) declared the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Informing about the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a recent tweet, “These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.” PM Narendra Modi’s government is determined to uproot terrorism, and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences, he added. TRF Banned: Government Bans The Resistance Front, Designates Sheikh Sajjad Gul as Terrorist Under UAPA.

Two Factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir Declared as Unlawful Associations

Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations. These outfits have been engaging in activities against the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2024

