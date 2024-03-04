The government has launched a new platform called Chakshu on sancharsaathi.gov.in to help citizens report suspected fraudulent communication received over calls, SMS, or WhatsApp. The platform will facilitate citizens to report suspected fraud communications to defraud telecom service users for cyber-crime, financial fraud, non-bonafide purposes like impersonation or any other misuse through calls SMS or WhatsApp. Govt Engaged With RBI To Control Fake Apps: MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad Tells Parliament 'Google Suspended 2,200 Fraudulent Loan Apps from Play Store Between 2022-23'.

Chakshu:

