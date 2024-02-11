Two elderly people were made to sit on broken seats during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, and the district consumer complaints redressal panel in Chandigarh recently ordered Air India to compensate them with Rs 50,000. According to the evidence, the complainants experienced bodily pain from the substandard chairs, as noted by President Pawanjit Singh and member Suresh Kumar Sardana in a coram. The complainants paid around Rs 8 lakhs for business class tickets, believing they would travel in luxury and hassle-free. One of the complainants was disabled and had been to the United States for physiotherapy treatments. DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Air India for Violation of Civil Aviation Requirement.

Court Orders Air India to Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation to Elderly Couple

Broken business class seats on Air India flight: Consumer Court directs ₹50,000 compensation to senior couple reports @satyendra_w #AirIndia @airindia https://t.co/RipLWNyFIU — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)