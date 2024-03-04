Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Candidate Rajinder Sharma was elected as the deputy mayor in re-elections with 19 votes in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Monday, March 4, 2024. The re-election for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was held on Monday. The results of the Chandigarh mayoral election, in which the BJP candidate surprised everyone by winning, were overruled by the Supreme Court on February 20. Kuldeep Kumar, the lost candidate for the AAP-Congress coalition, was named the new mayor of the city. Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Election Results: BJP’s Kuljeet Singh Sandhu Wins Senior Deputy Mayor Post in Reelection.

BJP Candidate Rajinder Sharma Elected as Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh

Chandigarh Deputy Mayor elections | BJP candidate Rajinder Sharma wins the election of Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh with 19 votes. BJP gets 19 votes, Congress+AAP get 17 votes. pic.twitter.com/6uObU9mLXT — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

