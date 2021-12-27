Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the largest party in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 were declared on Monday. The AAP won 14 out of 35 seats. Arvind Kejrwal in a tweet congratulated party candidates and workers. He said, "The Chandigarh election is an indication of the change that will take place in Punjab. The mood in Chandigarh is the mood in Punjab." In a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), mayor Ravi Kant Sharmawas defeated in the polls.

Tweet By Arvind Kejriwal:

चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी की ये जीत पंजाब में आने वाले बदलाव का संकेत है।चंडीगढ़ के लोगों ने आज भ्रष्ट राजनीति को नकारते हुए AAP की ईमानदार राजनीति को चुना है। AAP के सभी विजयी उम्मीदवारों एवं सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। इस बार पंजाब बदलाव के लिए तैयार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)