In a shocking incident in Chandigarh, a 7-day-old new born baby boy was reportedly found abandoned inside the ladies' washroom at Sector 43 ISBT bus stand. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. The police checked the CCTV footage installed in the area and discovered a couple leaving a newborn baby boy in the ladies’ washroom. As per the information, the couple had bought a bus ticket for Pathankot. A video and picture of the newborn infant has surfaced on social media. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Five-Day-Old Baby Girl Found Abandoned in Open Space in Ghansoli; One Booked.

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned at ISBT Bust Stand in Chandigarh:

A 7-day-old baby boy was found abandoned in the toilet of the Chandigarh Sector 43 bus stand. Upon receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV and found a couple leaving a 7-day-old baby boy in the ladies’ washroom. According to the information, the couple had taken a… pic.twitter.com/kAm19CInVW — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 24, 2023

Picture of The Abandoned Newborn Infant Surfaced on Social Media:

A 7-day-old baby boy was found abandoned in the toilet of the Chandigarh Sector 43 bus stand. Upon receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV and found a couple leaving a 7-day-old baby boy in the ladies’ washroom. According to the information, the couple had taken a… pic.twitter.com/l72goUBArd — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)