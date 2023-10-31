Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out of Rajahmundry Jail After Getting Bail in Skill Development Scam Case, Gets Surrounded by Supporters (Watch Video)

The supporters of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu surrounded him as he walked out of Rajahmundry jail on Tuesday.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 31, 2023 04:58 PM IST

The supporters of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu surrounded him as he walked out of Rajahmundry jail on Tuesday, October 31. Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him interim bail in the Skill Development Scam Case today. "When I was in trouble, you all came on the roads and prayed for me. I will never forget the affection shown to me, not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana and across the world," Chandrababu Naidu said to his supporters. Chandrababu Naidu Gets Bail: Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail to TDP Chief in Skill Development Corporation Scam Case.

Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out of Rajahmundry Jail 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

ndia/news/chandrababu-naidu-walks-out-of-rajahmundry-jail-after-getting-bail-in-skill-development-scam-case-gets-surrounded-by-supporters-watch-video-5528633.html">

Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out of Rajahmundry Jail After Getting Bail in Skill Development Scam Case, Gets Surrounded by Supporters (Watch Video)

The supporters of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu surrounded him as he walked out of Rajahmundry jail on Tuesday.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 31, 2023 04:58 PM IST

The supporters of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu surrounded him as he walked out of Rajahmundry jail on Tuesday, October 31. Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him interim bail in the Skill Development Scam Case today. "When I was in trouble, you all came on the roads and prayed for me. I will never forget the affection shown to me, not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana and across the world," Chandrababu Naidu said to his supporters. Chandrababu Naidu Gets Bail: Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail to TDP Chief in Skill Development Corporation Scam Case.

Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out of Rajahmundry Jail 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu Naidu Bail Chandrababu Naidu News Live Breaking News Headlines Rajahmundry Jail
You might also like
Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign: PM Narendra Modi Virtually Launches 'Amrit Vatika' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Smarak' During Concluding Ceremony (Watch Video)
News

Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign: PM Narendra Modi Virtually Launches 'Amrit Vatika' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Smarak' During Concluding Ceremony (Watch Video)
Stone Pelting in Tamil Nadu: Stones Pelted on Thevar Community While Returning From Thevar Jayanti Celebrations in Madurai, Video Surfaces
News
News

Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign: PM Narendra Modi Virtually Launches 'Amrit Vatika' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Smarak' During Concluding Ceremony (Watch Video)
Stone Pelting in Tamil Nadu: Stones Pelted on Thevar Community While Returning From Thevar Jayanti Celebrations in Madurai, Video Surfaces
News

Stone Pelting in Tamil Nadu: Stones Pelted on Thevar Community While Returning From Thevar Jayanti Celebrations in Madurai, Video Surfaces
PM Narendra Modi Applies Teeka of Soil on His Forehead at Concluding Ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra (Watch Video)
News

PM Narendra Modi Applies Teeka of Soil on His Forehead at Concluding Ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra (Watch Video)
Earthquake in Fiji: Quake of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Suva
World

Earthquake in Fiji: Quake of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Suva
Google Trends Google Trends
Halloween
100K+ searches
Mahmudullah
20K+ searches
Apple event
10K+ searches
Indira Gandhi death
10K+ searches
Leopard In Bangalore
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Halloween
100K+ searches
Mahmudullah
20K+ searches
Apple event
10K+ searches
Indira Gandhi death
10K+ searches
Leopard In Bangalore
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma