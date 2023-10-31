Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out of Rajahmundry Jail After Getting Bail in Skill Development Scam Case, Gets Surrounded by Supporters (Watch Video)

The supporters of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu surrounded him as he walked out of Rajahmundry jail on Tuesday, October 31. Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him interim bail in the Skill Development Scam Case today. "When I was in trouble, you all came on the roads and prayed for me. I will never forget the affection shown to me, not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana and across the world," Chandrababu Naidu said to his supporters. Chandrababu Naidu Gets Bail: Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail to TDP Chief in Skill Development Corporation Scam Case.

Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out of Rajahmundry Jail

#WATCH | Supporters of former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu surround him as he walks out of Rajahmundry jail. Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him interim bail in the Skill Development Scam Case today. pic.twitter.com/Yw31roGMcw — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

