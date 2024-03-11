Double Maharashtra Kesari Chandrahar Patil, on Monday, March 11, joined the Shiv Sena UBT in Mumbai. Chandrahar Patil, who won the Maharashtra Kesari twice joined the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction in the presence of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at Matoshree. the joining comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Ravindra Waikar, Uddhav Thackeray’s Close Aide, Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

Chandrahar Patil Joins Shiv Sena UBT

#WATCH | Mumbai: Double Maharashtra Kesari Chandrahar Patil joins Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, at Matoshree. pic.twitter.com/0G7Yvecey3 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

