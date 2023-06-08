Ahead of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, a massive avalanche hit the mountains surrounding the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday. According to the report, no casualties have been reported in the incident. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows that people are panicking after seeing the snow coming down from the mountains due to an avalanche in Uttarakhand. Char Dham Yatra 2023: Offline Registration for Kedarnath Dham Yatra Suspended Till June 10.

Visuals From the Kedarnath Temple

VIDEO | A massive avalanche hit mountains around Kedarnath Temple earlier today. pic.twitter.com/QqwKxrDsOW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2023

