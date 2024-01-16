Another Namibian Cheetah Shaurya died at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. “Around 11 AM in the morning, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found. Following this, the animal was revived, but complications arose post-revival, and the animal failed to respond to CPR. Cause of death can be ascertained after Post Mortem”, read a statement by the Director of Lion Project. Nearly ten Cheetahs, including Shaurya, have died at the Kuno National Park so far. Cheetah Uday Dies: Namibian Cheetah Brought From South Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh Dies; Second Death in Past One Month.

Cheetah Shaurya Dies

Today, on 16th January, 2024 around 3:17 PM, Namibian Cheetah Shaurya passed away...Cause of death can be ascertained after Post Mortem: Director Lion Project pic.twitter.com/ISc2AlCNcy — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

