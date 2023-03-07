A man was arrested by Tamil Nadu police for creating a video showing migrants being beaten up by Tamil people. The accused has been identified as Manoj Yadav and was remanded to judicial custody. "The accused created these videos for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers," Tamil Nadu Police said after the initial probe. ‘Attack on Bihari Labourers in Tamil Nadu Is Fake News’, Say Bihar Govt Officials After Interacting With Migrants.

Bihar labourers Attacked in Tamil Nadu:

Chennai: A man, Manoj Yadav was arrested, remanded to judicial custody after he created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people. After probe it was found that video was created by him for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers: Tamil Nadu… https://t.co/Ipd6TYAuS0pic.twitter.com/0V2WDSJwqq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

