Chennai Police have taken swift action in the tragic incident at Velachery, arresting two supervisors from Green Tech Structural Solutions in connection with the deaths of Naresh and Jayakumar in a 60-feet trench. The individuals apprehended, Ezhil (Site Supervisor of Selaiyur) and Santosh (Site Supervisor of Krishnagiri District), were detained on December 8, 2023. The arrests follow the identification of four individuals, including the company owner, as accused in the case. Chennai Shocker: Man Abducted, Beaten to Death for Speaking Ill of Former Boss in Nolambur.

Green Tech Site Supervisors Nabbed by Chennai Police

Chennai Police arrested two supervisors of Green Tech Structural Solutions in connection with the death of Naresh and Jayakumar at the 60 feet trench at Vellachery Four persons including the owner of the company mentioned as accused. Police nabbed Ezhil (Site Supervisor of… pic.twitter.com/08iuFiQ5Yn — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)