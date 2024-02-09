NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has received a threat letter from unidentified person at his Nashik office on Friday, February 9. Following the incident Bhujbal's supporters have demanded additional security for the NCP leader. More details in connection with the matter are awaited. Ajit Pawar Faction Is Real NCP: Maha Vikas Aghadi Slams Election Commission Decision on ‘Clock’ Symbol, Sharad Pawar Side To Challenge It in Supreme Court.

Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Threat Letter:

