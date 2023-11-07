Amid the ongoing Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, an encounter ensued between the Special Task Force (STF) and Naxals in the forest region near Orchha police station in Narayanpur. Fortunately, the STF personnel remained unharmed as the Naxals fled during the clash. In the wake of the encounter, misinformation about polling booths being gheraoed by Naxals spread rapidly on social media. However, authorities have clarified that the viral information is false, emphasising that the voting process continues without disruption. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: DRG Personnel on Poll Duty Fired at by Naxals in Sukma.

Naxals Flee as STF Encounter Breaks Out in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh: Encounter broke out between the Special Task Force (STF) and Naxals in the forest area near Orchha police station. STF personnel are safe as Naxals fled amid the encounter. The area is being searched. The viral information circulating on social media… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 7, 2023

