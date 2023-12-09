Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda on Saturday, December 9, said that the name of Chief Minister for Chhattisgarh will be announced soon. Arjun Munda, who is one of the BJP's central observers for Chhattisgarh, said, "Soon the name (of the CM) will be announced for the state." The development comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Arjun Munda, Union Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as central observers for Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM Selection: BJP Appoints Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, Vinod Tawde as Central Observers to Pick Chief Ministers.

Chhattisgarh CM Face

#WATCH | Ranchi: Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda, one of the BJP's central observers for Chhattisgarh, says, "Soon the name (of the CM) will be announced for the state..." pic.twitter.com/vc2izQqDsn — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

