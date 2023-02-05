In a barbaric incident, Naxals beheaded BJP leader Neelkanth Kakkem in front of his family members on Sunday evening when he was in his native village in Bijapur. Neelkanth Kakkem was the BJP president of Usur mandal for the last 15 years and had gone to his native village Aavapalli for his sister-in-law's wedding. On a tip-off that the BJP leader was present in the village, Maoists reached the spot and dragged him out of his house and hacked him to death with an axe. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Her Father Kill Former CRPF Jawan for Hiding His First Marriage in Basti, Both Accused Arrested.

Neelkanth Kakkem Killed:

Chhattisgarh | BJP's Usur mandal president in Bijapur Neelkanth Kakekam killed by Naxals under Awapalli PS, Bijapur district. He was stabbed by Naxals outside his residence, confirmed ASP Bijapur — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)