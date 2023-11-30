With 90 seats, the legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh, a state created out of Madhya Pradesh and dominated by tribal people, recently underwent polling along with five other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. Polling was held in the state in two-phase, wherein voting for 20 constituencies cast ballots on November 7, and polling for the remaining 70 seats was held on November 17. Meanwhile, in a recent exit poll published by Jan Ki Baat, Congress can be seen retaining power in the state with 42-53 seats. Meanwhile, despite a surge in the state, BJP seems to be trailing behind Congress with 34-45 seats, while others might get three seats in the 90-seat assembly. Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2023 Results by India Today-Axis My India, NDTV Live Streaming: Who Will Win Chhattisgarh, Congress or BJP? Watch Result Prediction for Assembly Elections.

Jan Ki Baat Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2023

BIG BREAKING NEWS : Pradeep Bhandari releases Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll numbers for Chhattisgarh: Congress projected to get 42-53 seats, BJP projected to get 34-45 seats, Others could get 3 seats in the 90 seat assembly. #JanKiBaatExitPoll @pradip103 #Chhattisgarh #ExitPoll… pic.twitter.com/ziigltJzkQ — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) November 30, 2023

