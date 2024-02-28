In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh, four labourers lost their lives when a portion of rock caved in at a mine in the Kirandul area of Dantewada district. The incident was confirmed by Mayank Chaturvedi, the District Collector of Dantewada. He stated that a case has been registered at the Kirandul police station and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. The authorities are now focused on the investigation to determine the cause of the collapse and to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The loss of life has underscored the need for stringent safety measures in mining operations across the region. Maharashtra: Three Labourers Die, Two Injured Due To Falling Debris From Building Getting Re-Developed in Palghar's Virar (Watch Video).

Rock Caves in at Dantewada Mine

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Four laborers died after a portion of rock caved in a mine in the Kirandul area of Dantewada district. A case has been registered by Kirandul police station and an investigation has been taken up: Mayank Chaturvedi, District Collector, Dantewada (27.02) pic.twitter.com/7dDzXlA8ym — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

