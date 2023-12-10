Jasmani Devi, expressing immense joy, celebrates her son Vishnu Deo Sai's election as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. In a heartfelt statement, she shares her happiness, stating, "I am very happy. My son has got the opportunity to serve the people of Chhattisgarh." The sentiment reflects a proud moment for the family as Vishnu Deo Sai steps into a significant role to contribute to the state's welfare. Chhattisgarh New CM: Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Selected as New Chief Minister of State (Watch Video).

Vishnu Deo Sai's Mother Expresses Joy

#WATCH | "I am very happy. My son has got the opportunity to serve the people of Chhattisgarh...," says Jasmani Devi, Vishnu Deo Sai's mother after he was elected as the new CM of Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/kx0CqGoJsa — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

