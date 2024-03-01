In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a government school teacher was caught on video consuming alcohol within school premises. The Education Department swiftly intervened, instructing action against the inebriated teacher. Consequently, the teacher has been suspended pending further investigation. The District Education Officer has advised the Block Education Officer to handle the matter promptly. Chhattisgarh Shocker: 25 Students of Government School in Kondagaon Suffer Burns After Teachers Allegedly Force Them To Pour Hot Oil on Each Other's Hands As Punishment.

h Teacher Suspended for Alcohol Consumption in School

इनको निलंबित कर विभागीय जाँच संस्थित कर दी गयी है. जाँच 15 दिवस में पूरी की जाएगी. प्रधान पाठिका ने संबंधित शिक्षक के कदाचरण की शिकायत थाने में भी की है. — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)