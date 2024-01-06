Officials of the Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh recently released two cubs of white tigress Roma into a large enclosure. The two cubs were safely released into a large enclosure at the Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai. As per news agency ANI, white tigress Roma had given birth to the two cubs four months ago. However, the cubs were separated from the mother due to security reasons. The zoo management had kept the cubs in a dark room. Chhattisgarh: Bhilai’s Maitri Bagh Zoo Welcomes Two New Members Into White Tiger Family; Count Now 10 (See Pics).

Cubs of Tigress Roma Released Safely

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Two cubs of a white tigress Roma have been released safely into a large enclosure at Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai. Tigress Roma had given birth to the two cubs four months ago. However, due to security reasons, the zoo management separated the cubs from their… pic.twitter.com/oo6uVfEN1K — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

