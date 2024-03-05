Appeal to the women of Delhi by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal

"I want to tell all mothers and sisters that what I am able to do today is only a result of your blessings and prayers. My opponents have left no stone unturned to crush me, but your blessings are making all their conspiracies fail.

I request all of you - to come forward in my support, to stand by me in the elections, your support is essential for me."

Read Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Twitter Post:

कल से मुझे मेरी दिल्ली की माताओं और बहनों के ढेरों फ़ोन आ रहे हैं। खूब आशीर्वाद दे रहीं हैं और पूछ रहीं हैं कि महिला सम्मान योजना में कैसे रजिस्टर करना है। मैं सभी माताओं बहनों को कहना चाहता हूँ कि आज मैं जो कुछ कर पा रहा हूँ, ये केवल आपके आशीर्वाद और प्रार्थनाओं का नतीजा है।… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 5, 2024

