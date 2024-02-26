Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently spoke about child marriage in the assembly. In a fire speech, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Hear me carefully, as long as I am alive I will not let child marriage take place in Assam. I will not let this happen as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive." The BJP leader further said that he would like to challenge politically and will shut down the shop before 2026. "Congress people should listen, as long as I, Himanta Biswa Sarma, am alive, I will not allow marriage of small girls in Assam. We will not rest in peace until we completely close the shop that you people have opened to ruin the daughters of the Muslim community," Sarma's tweet read. Assam Recognises Manipuri As Associate Official Language, Manipur CM N Biren Singh Lauds Himanta Biswa Sarma-Led Govt’s Decision.

I Will Not Let Child Marriage Take Place in Assam

कांग्रेस के लोग सुन लें, जब तक मैं, हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ज़िंदा हूं, तब तक असम में छोटी बच्चियों का विवाह नहीं होने दूँगा। आप लोगों ने मुस्लिम समुदाय की बेटियों को बर्बाद करने की जो दुकान खोली है उन्हें पूरी तरह से बंद किए बिना हम चैन से नहीं बैठेंगे। pic.twitter.com/3yXLi4C23o — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 26, 2024

