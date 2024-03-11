The Supreme Court on Monday, March 11, heard a plea challenging the Madras High Court judgment which held that watching pornographic content containing children in private is not an offence. Senior advocate HS Phoolka said that in the child pornography case, the Madras High Court had stated that watching pornographic content containing children in private is not an offence. However, during the Supreme Court hearing today, HS Phoolka said that CJI DY Chandrachud was shocked over the verdict of the Madras High Court. "He said that it is a clear offence and has issued a notice over it," he added. Judges Should Be Unaffected by Criticisms and Social Media Commentary, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

SC on Child Pornography Case

VIDEO | Here's what senior advocate HS Phoolka said on Supreme Court hearing a plea challenging the Madras High Court judgment which held that watching pornographic content containing children in private is not an offence. "In the child pornography case, the Madras High Court… pic.twitter.com/dn2YD6kW3p — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2024

