Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday, December 1, said that there is a need to find new theoretical frameworks to govern free speech on the internet, espcially social media. CJI Chandrachud also said that with the advent of troll armies and organised disinformation campaigns on social media, there was fear of an "an overwhelming barrage of speech" that distorts the truth. He further went on to highlght the outrageous claims made on internet during the COVID-19 pandemic in the context. CJI DY Chandrachud Says Holding CLAT Examination Only in English Makes Legal Profession Biased Against Rural and Marginalised Persons.

DY Chandrachud on Fake News

