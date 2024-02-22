In an unusual development preceding the Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh’s political scene has been stirred by a scandal involving condom packets bearing party logos. Accusations and counter-accusations have been flying between the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), both of whom are alleged to have distributed these branded condoms during their campaign trails. The controversy was sparked by the YSRCP, who accused the TDP of using condom packets as a campaign tool. In a swift response, the TDP posted a video allegedly showing YSRCP members distributing condoms marked with their party symbol. Condom Day 2024 Date and Significance: Why Condoms Are Important? Everything You Need To Know About Promoting Safe & Responsible Sexual Health Practices.

Condom Campaign in Andhra Pradesh

