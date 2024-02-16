The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday, February 16 permitted Congress party to operate its frozen bank accounts, thereby granting interim relief to the Grand Old Party. This comes comes after a brief freeze on the bank accounts belonging to the party. However, the Congress party can operate the accounts only under the condition of a lien imposed by the Income Tax (IT) Department. Earlier in the day, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken during a press conference had spoken in details about freezing of party's bank accounts and described it as freezing of democracy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per Maken, bank accounts of party including the Youth Congress were frozen by Income taxde department seeking ₹210 crore recovery. Bank Accounts of Congress, Youth Congress Frozen Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Claims Ajay Maken (Watch Video).

ITAT Allows Congress To Operate Frozen Accounts:

Freeze on bank accounts: ITAT allows Congress to operate accounts with IT Department lien@INCIndia #Congress https://t.co/kw8r4m5NrM — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 16, 2024

