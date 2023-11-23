Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur attacked the Congress party on Thursday, November 23. Speaking about the grand old party, Anurag Thakur said that Congress divides people based on caste, religion and community, like Britishers, to come to power. "Sometimes they use inappropriate words for PM Modi which itself is an objectionable thing," Thakur said. He further said that no matter how many times they insulted PM Narendra Modi, the public supported PM Modi. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Made State Number One in Riots, Crime, Corruption and Paper Leaks, Says PM Narendra Modi on Last Day of Campaign (Watch Video).

Congress Divides People

#WATCH | Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "Congress divides people on the basis of caste, religion and community like Britishers in an effort to come to power. Sometimes they use inappropriate words for PM Modi which itself is an objectionable thing… pic.twitter.com/gWFZ1iA0qw — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

