Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has been expelled from the party by President Mallikarjun Kharge for a period of six years. The news was confirmed by an X handle of Congress, which said that the party took notes of the "complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements" by Sanjay Nirupam. An official letter from the Congress party said that the Congress President approved Sanjay Nirupam's expulsion from the party. Earlier, Congress dropped Nirupam's name as a star campaigner. Sanjay Nirupam Heads for Showdown, Fires ‘Don’t Waste Energy and Stationery’ Barb at Congress.

Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam

Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/poPMtOGvmj — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)