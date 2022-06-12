Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. "She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," he said.

Check tweet:

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 12, 2022

