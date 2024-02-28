Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday, February 28, spoke about the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh. Attacking the Congress, Vishnu Deo Sai said Congress is a sinking ship. "When there's hole in the ship, people will try to get off," the BJP leader said. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dismisses Resignation Rumours, Vows To Complete Full Term (Watch Video).

Congress Is a Sinking Ship

VIDEO | "Congress is a sinking ship. When there's hole in the ship, people will try to get off," says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on #HimachalPradeshPoliticalCrisis. pic.twitter.com/7S3v6dwtMu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

