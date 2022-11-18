Rahul Gandhi, who is in Maharashtra for Bharat Jodo Yatra, offered prayers at Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Shegaon on Friday. Congress MP was seen praying to the saint and eating the prasad. Earlier, Gandhi-scion created a nationwide stir when he said Veer Savarkar took a pension from the British and worked for them. Bomb Threat To Rahul Gandhi: Letter Threatening To Blow Congress Leader With Explosion During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore Received, Police on Alert.

Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers at Gajanan Maharaj Temple:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Shegaon, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/oMzSoWKSI5 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

Rahul Gandhi at Gajanan Maharaj Temple:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)