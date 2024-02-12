Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Highlights Plight of MGNREGS Workers in West Bengal

On Monday, February 12, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shedding light on the dire situation of MGNREGS workers in West Bengal.

On Monday, February 12, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shedding light on the dire situation of MGNREGS workers in West Bengal. In his letter, Gandhi wrote, "During my recent visit to West Bengal as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, a delegation of MGNREGS workers from Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity apprised me of the issues faced by them. A copy of the representation is appended herewith. Lakhs of our brothers and sisters have been denied work and wages under MGREGS due to the stoppage of central funds to West Bengal Since March, 2022." Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra from Raigarh After Two-Day Hiatus (Watch Video).

