The Congress on Saturday evening released the fourth list of nine candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. With this, the party has announced the names of 105 candidates so far in the state, which has a 182-member Assembly. Voting for the assembly polls will be held in two phases - December 1 (covering 89 seats) and December 5 (covering 93 constituencies). The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Promises 10 Lakh Jobs, Rs 500 Per LPG Cylinder, 300 Units Free Power in Manifesto.

Congress Releases Fourth List of Nine Candidates:

Congress releases 4th list of 9 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/qvfCBuQiju — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

