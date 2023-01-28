The Congress party on Saturday released a list of star campaigners for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are some of the star campaigners. The list also includes Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot among others. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces List of 48 Candidates, CM Manik Saha to Contest From Town Bordowali; Check Names Here.

Congress Released List of Star Campaigners

