The Congress party is likely to bring a "Black Paper" on the Modi government's 10 years in response to the "White Paper" that is set to be brought by the Central Government against the UPA Government's 10 years. As per sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will likely bring the "Black Paper". Arrogance and Hatred: PM Narendra Modi Can Only Think of Juvenile, Misleading Attacks; Shows Bankruptcy of Ideas, Says Congress.

Congress To Bring 'Black Paper' Against Modi Government

Congress to bring 'Black Paper' on Modi government's 10 years in response to 'White Paper' set to be brought by Central Government against UPA Government's 10 years. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge likely to bring the 'Black Paper': Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

