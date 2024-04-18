Amid media reports of Congress’ Uttar Pradesh Co-Coordinator Vikas Agrahari joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the latter has rejected such claims. Denying the news reports of himself joining BJP in presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani, Agrahari said, “I had gone to meet them over the issues of my area. A formal welcome takes place when people meet each other. The same happened there as well. But later when I came back, I came to know that there are reports in the media that I have joined the BJP.” But the truth is that I made no statements there, there is no video of mine which establishes that I have joined the BJP. I am here to refute this. The saffron clothing was not a 'BJP gamchha', it was a regular towel, he added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow to Congress Ahead of Polls As Party’s Uttar Pradesh Co-Coordinator Vikas Agrahari Joins BJP in Presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani (Watch Video).

Vikas Agrahari Refutes Media Claims of Joining BJP

#WATCH | Vikas Agrahari says, "I had gone to meet them over the issues of my area. A formal welcome takes place when people meet each other. The same happened there as well. But later when I came back, I came to know that there are reports in the media that I have joined the BJP.… https://t.co/elpCyhAqxG pic.twitter.com/8QeFUBXT3A — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

