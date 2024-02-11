In a recent turn of events, Acharya Pramod Krishnam has been expelled from the Congress party. Krishnam, in his statement, clarified, “I was not a servant of the Congress party, and I had not asked for a job.” Krishnam went on to express his views on Prime Minister Modi’s governance. He stated that Mahatma Gandhi was the first to envision ‘Ram Rajya’, and PM Modi is fulfilling this dream. He appreciated the decisions taken by PM Modi for the welfare of the country. However, Krishnam criticised the Congress party for their intense dislike towards PM Modi, which he believes has extended to the entire country. He accused the party of wanting to erase ‘Sanatana’ and claimed that their hatred for PM Modi has led them to despise anyone who meets him. In conclusion, Krishnam expressed his gratitude towards the leaders of Congress. He thanked them for playing a vital role in his expulsion from the party. Congress Expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 'Indiscipline', Making Statements Against Party.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Expulsion

#WATCH | On his expulsion from Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "...'Main Congress party ka naukar nahi tha, aur maine naukri bhi nahi maangi thi'...The first person to see the dream of Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi and PM Modi is fulfilling his dreams. If PM Modi is taking… pic.twitter.com/imFKIIWqZL — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)