The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party MLAs were stopped by the West Bengal police from going to Sandeshkhali despite court’s order on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Calcutta High Court yesterday granted him permission to visit Sandeshkhali. Adhikari, along with other party leaders and workers staged a protest against the police and state government in North 24 Parganas. “They are challenging the High Court. I will sit here for an hour and then approach the High Court. This is a constitutional breakdown. They are disobeying judiciary and challenging our Constitution”, Adhikari told news agency ANI. Delhi: BJP Workers Burn West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Effigy in Delhi While Protesting Against Sandeskhali Violence.

BJP Leaders Stage Protest Against West Bengal Government

#WATCH | West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari says, "They are challenging the High Court...I will sit here for an hour and then approach the High Court. This is a constitutional breakdown. They are disobeying judiciary and challenging our Constitution." pic.twitter.com/egWx63dj7F — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

BJP Leaders Stopped by West Bengal Police From Visiting Sandeshkhali

#WATCH | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "...They (police) are saying that the state government has moved to the Division Bench and your order will no longer be applicable...The main pillar of the Constitution is the judiciary. Mamata Police is challenging the Calcutta High… pic.twitter.com/olvW6T76sh — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

