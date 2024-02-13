Following a client's three-day hotel reservation being cancelled by the hotel, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Gurgaon recently ordered hospitality company OYO to issue a full refund of Rs 3,461 to the consumer. The customer, a lawyer who had reserved the accommodation for a visitor, received an additional order from the consumer forum president Sanjeev Jindal, along with members Jyoti Swatch and Khushwinder Kaur, requiring Oyo to pay Rs 11,000 in legal fees and 25,000 in damages. Advocate Vibhor Aggarwal reserved a room at "Hotel New Sunshine" for his visitor in December 2021, with a three-night stay scheduled from December 30, 2021, to January 2, 2022. Honeymoon Holds a Special Place, Says Chandigarh Consumer Commission While Imposing Fine on Travel Agency and Hotel for Duping Couple.

Consumer Forum Slaps Rs 25,000 Fine on OYO

