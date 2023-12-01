Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and European Council president Charles Michel, launched the web portal of Green Credits Programme at COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, UAE. Earlier, speaking at the opening ceremony of the high-level COP28, PM Modi proposed to host the COP33 Summit in India in 2028. He further announced the increase in the share of non-fossil fuels to 50 per cent as part of becoming carbon neutral by 2070. PM Modi is currently attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 in Dubai. COP28 Summit 2023: Climate Finance, Technology Extremely Essential To Fulfil Aspirations of Global South, Says PM Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi, Others Launch Web Portal of Green Credits Programme #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and European Council president Charles Michel, launch the web portal of Green Credits Programme at COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, UAE. pic.twitter.com/12ZKlCDCIH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

