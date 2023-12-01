At the COP28 high-level segment in Dubai, PM Narendra Modi has proposed to host COP33 in India in 2028. PM Modi arrived in Dubai on Thursday night, November 30 to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates. During the conference, the Prime Minister also said that India is one of the few economies in the world that is on the way to accomplishing NDC targets. PM Modi Dubai Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Have Seven Bilateral Meets, To Deliver Four Speeches in UAE.

PM Narendra Modi Proposes to Host COP33 in India in 2028:

At the COP28 high-level segment in Dubai, PM Narendra Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028. pic.twitter.com/G8TWCCvrlA — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | At the Opening of the COP28 high-level segment for HoS/HoG, PM Narendra Modi says, "India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028." pic.twitter.com/4wfNBn7r3L — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)