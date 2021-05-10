Amid the COVID-19 surge in the union territory, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended the corona curfew to keep everyone safe. "I once again appeal to all the people to adhere to the COVID-19 curfew," he said.

Corona Curfew Extended in Jammu and Kashmir:

Despite the time of festivals (including Ramazan and Eid) the decision (to extend the corona curfew) was taken to keep everyone safe. I once again appeal to all the people to adhere to the #COVID19 curfew: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pic.twitter.com/RlcBSBzjc7 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

