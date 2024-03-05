Arjun Modhwadia recently left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking about him resigning from the Congress, Arjun Modhwadia said the party I was in has lost touch with the public and there is no scope for bringing change there. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Today the country is being led by two Gujaratis - Narendra Bhai and Amit Bhai. Narendra Bhai's dream is to make a developed India and the dream of economic and social freedom can be fulfilled only in a developed India," the former Congress leader said. He also said that the entire country is supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Ex-Gujarat Congress Chief Arjun Modhwadia, Ambrish Der and Others Join BJP in Gandhinagar (Watch Video).

Today the Country Is Being Led by Two Gujaratis

#WATCH | Gujarat: After joining BJP, former Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia says, "... Just as Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Saheb (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) were there before Independence, today the country is being led by two Gujaratis - Narendra Bhai and Amit Bhai. Narendra Bhai's… pic.twitter.com/bczxM7bWng — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

