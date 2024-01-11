In a case of moral policing, an interfaith couple was assaulted by a group of six individuals at a lodge in Hangal, Haveri district, on January 7. The victims, who belong to different communities, were dragged out of the lodge and attacked again after the initial assault. The accused also filmed the assault. Following the incident, the woman was sent home by the group. A video of the assault went viral on social media on Monday night, prompting the woman’s family members to lodge a complaint with the Hangal police on Wednesday. In response to the complaint, the police have arrested two individuals connected to the assault. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Abused, Beaten Up and Forced to Touch Feet of Accused in Supermarket in Khandwa; One Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces.

Couple Assaulted in Haveri District

Blood boils looking at this video!!!! Moral policing horror from #Karnataka's Haveri. Muslim youths beat up interfaith couple staying at a lodge in Haveri. Nearly 7 men barge into a lodge & thrash the couple. Victims were dragged to the streets & assaulted, while filming the… pic.twitter.com/JNHFbm9o5V — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 11, 2024

