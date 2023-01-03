The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday took to social media and issued a set of guidelines in wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. In its post, the AAI said that guidelines have been revised for international travellers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India. "The revised guidelines will also apply to transiting passengers through any of these countries irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian airport," the Airports Authority of India said. As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, passengers travelling from any of the above six countries need to upload their negative RTPCR test report, which is to be conducted 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey and also submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal of MoCA. COVID-19: Second Booster Dose Not Required, Say Government Sources As India Records 134 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

